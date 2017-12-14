Nov 7, 2017; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Ringo Starr performs at Parker Playhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question:Ringo Starr‘s documentary film Born to Boogie had its premiere in London 45 years ago today (December 14th, 1972). Who was the subject of Ringo’s movie?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

He was one of Britain’s biggest pop stars of the 1970s, but his band only had one Top 40 hit in the U.S.

That hit reached the Top 10 and contains the line “You’re built like a car, you’ve got a hub cap diamond star halo.”

This singer and guitarist died in a London car crash in September 1977.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or O-B-E, by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London.

1999-Band singer-bassist Rick Danko is laid to rest in Woodstock, New York.

1999-Paul McCartney performs an hour-long set at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, onetime site of The Beatles‘ legendary lunchtime concerts.

1980-A day of mourning for John Lennon. At Yoko Ono‘s request, at 2 p-m [EST], fans begin 10 minutes of silent prayer. Over 100,000 people come to New York’s Central Park to honor John, and 30,000 gather outside St. George’s Hall in Liverpool.

1979-The Clash‘s London Calling album is released in the UK. The US release will take place in January of 1980.

1974-The Rolling Stones announce that guitarist Mick Taylor has left the band. Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins and Ron Wood end up playing guitar alongside Keith Richards on Black and Blue, the album they are just beginning to work on at the time of Taylor’s departure. Wood eventually replaces Taylor.

1972-Born to Boogie, Ringo Starr‘s documentary film about Marc Bolan and T. Rex, has its premiere in London.

1970-Two ex-Beatles solo singles are certified gold on the same day — John Lennon for “Instant Karma” and George Harrison for “My Sweet Lord.”

BIRTHDAYS

Cliff Williams – 68 years old

The bassist retired after AC/DC finished its 2016 tour. Born 1949.

Dick Wagner – Died in 2014

The Detroit-area guitarist started in The Frost and then backed both Alice Cooper and Lou Reed in the 1970s. He did sessions for a variety of artists, including KISS, Hall and Oates and Peter Gabriel. He died of respiratory failure July 30th, 2014 at 71. Born 1942.