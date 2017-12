Cliff Williams at The Quicken Loans Arena. Photo: Chris V. - WNCX Archives

Happy birthday Cliff! Clifford “Cliff” Williams was born on this day December 14th, 1949 in Romford, England. There he is behind Angus providing the driving beat for the greatest rock band in the world. Cliff retired from the band after the Rock or Bust tour. Here is a video of Cliff talking about being a bassist for AC/DC and that he is ready to retire. Happy 68 Cliff!