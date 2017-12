The snow is falling, the temperatures are dropping and nothing sounds better than cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch some Netflix.

Here’s what you can add to your binge-list for the New Year:

America’s Sweethearts

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Caddyshack

Love Actually

The Godfather

The Truman Show

Wedding Crashers

RENT

Grace & Frankie season 4

Here’s what you better watch this month before it’s gone:

E.T.

Forrest Gump

Free willy

Grease

Gremlins

Law & Order SVU(14-17)

See the full list here.