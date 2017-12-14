Filed Under:wgn-tv news team mis-pronounce lititz pa, wgntv.com
Dec 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view of Christmas tree and ice rink outside of the Staples Center during an NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During the morning news on WGN-TV in Chicago, they were describing a town located in the Pennsylvania Dutch country called Lititz. How would you pronounce it? How they pronounced it was wrong, but it was hilarious.

Thanks to WGN-TV in Chicago HERE is what transpired. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

WGN anchor’s mispronunciation of Pennsylvania Dutch Country town is cracking up everyone

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017

Listen Live