During the morning news on WGN-TV in Chicago, they were describing a town located in the Pennsylvania Dutch country called Lititz. How would you pronounce it? How they pronounced it was wrong, but it was hilarious.

Thanks to WGN-TV in Chicago HERE is what transpired. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

WGN anchor’s mispronunciation of Pennsylvania Dutch Country town is cracking up everyone