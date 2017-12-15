Dec 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Following Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Packers in overtime, Browns receiver Josh Gordon raised eyebrows when he responded to a story from PackersNews.com that was tweeted from their account praising the work Packers cornerback Damarious Randall did covering him in the second half.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

On Thursday, Gordon explained what he meant by tweeting the Browns were ‘disadvantaged,’ and that it wasn’t meant as a shot at quarterback DeShone Kizer or the rest of his teammates.

“I think the fact that the team is 0-13, we are playing behind the eight ball,” Gordon said. “We have apparent disadvantages. That is all I meant by that – struggling team, young team. We have work to get done and a lot room to improve. I think everybody knows that that watches us play. We are almost there, but unfortunately, we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

Gordon was held without a catch in the second half by the Packers after starting hot with 3 catches for 69 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown.

“Sometimes the ball can go where you want it to go and sometimes it doesn’t,” head coach Hue Jackson said.

In 2 games since returning from suspensions that kept Gordon out of the NFL for 1,077 days and 44 consecutive regular season games, Gordon has 7 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Missed One – The NFL admitted that they missed a pass interference penalty late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Green Bay cornerback Josh Jones arrived too early and was able to prevent Gordon from hauling in a potential 46-yard touchdown throw from DeShone Kizer.

“I thought he got there early,” Gordon said. “I talked to the ref. The ref said it was bang, bang. I told him, ‘usually one bang has to happen before the other’ in that sequence and he just didn’t call it. Unfortunately, afterwards they told us it should’ve been called and it wasn’t called and I was like, ‘well, it’s Monday now. There’s nothing you can do about it.’

“At least I appreciate them for clarifying they missed one but in our position we don’t always get those.”

Conversely, Gordon doesn’t feel he was held by Randall on the third-and-2 in overtime that saw Kizer throw an interception after getting hit by Clay Matthews Jr.

“He was just playing physical,” Gordon said. “I just leaned on him a little bit and tried to box him out for a catch, but he was just playing physical defense. Was anticipating the ball. Didn’t give the look or didn’t see me or something like that and had to roll out of there and we had to make something on the move. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but he was just playing tight.

“Holding, I knew we weren’t going to get any calls like that so I couldn’t say, ‘Oh, he was holding’ or ‘It was pass interference.’ It was within 5 yards, but then 20 yards, apparently they can get away with it.”

Ball Hawks – There is only 1 team that forces more turnovers in the NFL this season than the Baltimore Ravens – the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore is ranked second in the NFL behind Jacksonville (30) with 29 forced turnovers this season and they are ranked second in the NFL in turnover differential with a +13.

Those numbers do not seem to bode well for the NFL’s turnover machine this season – Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer. Kizer has thrown an NFL-high 17 interceptions and he’s also lost 6 of 8 fumbles.

“This is a prime example of a team where if you don’t go out there and play at the highest level and execute every time you step out there rep by rep, they are going to find a way of trying to exploit that,” Kizer said.

Senior Bowl Repeat – The Browns are all but assured to have the worst record in the NFL for the second straight year, which does come with a few perks including having the top pick in every round of the NFL draft. The other is typically an invitation to coach at the Senior Bowl.

Jackson and his staff coached last year in Alabama and enjoyed the experience.

“I thought being there coaching the players and being able to spend a little bit more time with them in a different way from morning to night based on meetings, practice and those types of things, that was valuable,” Jackson said.

Jackson is open to doing it again in January should the Browns be asked.

“I wouldn’t say no, but at the same time, I will do whatever the organization thinks we need to do as we move forward,” Jackson said.

Injury Report – DNP: CB Jamar Taylor (unknown), CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), CB Darius Hillary (knee); LIMITED: RT Shon Coleman (shoulder/thumb), WR Matt Hazel (hamstring), TE David Njoku (foot/wrist), S Jabrill Peppers (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest/ribs), C JC Tretter (foot); FULL: LB Josh Keyes (wrist).