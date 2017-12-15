ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi sues Live Nation for trademark infringement, claiming that a subsidiary of the concert promoter sold merchandise using images of the band after the 2006 expiration of their licensing agreement.

2006-The Guns n’ Roses saga continues as Axl Rose fires manager Merck Mercuriadis, cancels dates in January and tentatively sets a March 6th release date (which, of course, comes and goes) for the long-awaited Chinese Democracy.

1977-The Who perform a private show at London’s Shepperton Studios that is filmed for the documentary The Kids Are Alright.

1975-The first of several J. Geils shows in Boston is recorded for the album Blow Your Face Out.

1969-In what will turn out to be John Lennon‘s last British performance ever, Plastic Ono Band — John and Yoko, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Keith Moon, Billy Preston and Delaney & Bonnie & Friends — plays the UNICEF Peace for Christmas benefit at the Lyceum Ballroom in London. It’s the ad hoc band’s second and final concert of the 1960s.

1968-Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick, wearing blackface, raises a gloved fist in a black-power salute after performing “Crown of Creation” on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

1964-Beatles ’65, a rough equivalent of the British Beatles for Sale album, is released in the U.S.

1961-The Beatles sign a management contract with Brian Epstein. Epstein, however, does not sign because he doesn’t want the band to be tied to him until he secures them a recording deal.

BIRTHDAYS

Alan Freed – Died in 1965

The Cleveland DJ coined the term “rock’n’roll.” At his height he starred in movies (Rock, Rock, Rock, Mister Rock and Roll and Don’t Knock the Rock) and promoted concert tours. After moving to New York, he was nailed for payola. He died of uremia January 20th, 1965 at 42. His ashes are now interred in an undisclosed wall of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. Born 1922.

John Hammond – Died in 1987

The record producer and talent scout was instrumental in the careers of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Robert Johnson. He died at the age of 76 on July 10th, 1987. Born 1910.