2018 will be the first year that you can use an image of John Lennon on a U.S. postage stamp to pay your bills with you working class heroes! His commemorative stamp will be one of many that the Post Office will be putting into circulation next year.

Also on deck are stamps honoring singer Lena Horne, astronaut Sally Ride, and TV host “Mister” Fred Rogers. Your neighborhood Post Office is where you’ll find them.