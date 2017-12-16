Photo Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Singer-guitarist Ian Hunter leaves Mott the Hoople to form Hunter-Ronson with ex-Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson. Three of Hunter’s former bandmates recruit a singer and a guitarist and proceed as Mott.

1972-Genesis play their first U.S. show at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, a warm-up for the next night’s high-profile show at New York’s Philharmonic Hall.

1970-Five Creedence Clearwater Revival singles (“Down on the Corner,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” and “Bad Moon Rising”) and five albums are finally certified gold. The record company hadn’t requested certification for the records when they were first eligible.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience releases its first single, “Hey Joe,” in Britain. The group does not yet have a U-S recording deal.

BIRTHDAYS

Billy F. Gibbons – 68 years old

ZZ Top singer-guitarist. Born 1949.