WNCX crew at the 1st annual Vinyl Fest in Parma, Ohio: Pictured from left to right: Paula Balish, Slats, Chris V., Bill Louis. Photo: Chris V.

Hey gang just wanted to take a time out to wish all of you, the greatest listeners in the land, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.  As we get ready to head into 2018, I hope that you have a healthy, happy new year and that it is filled with happiness and joy! You guys are gems! Without you we wouldn’t be here for over 30 years!  Thank you for all of your years of dedication to WNCX!

Here is AC/DC wishing you a Happy Holiday!

