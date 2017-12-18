ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Aerosmith receive the Artist Achievement Award at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

1992-Led Zeppelin Four is certified for sales of 11-million copies.

1972-The Moody Blues‘ “Nights in White Satin” single is certified gold.

1970-The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, an album released in 1963, is finally certified gold.

1970-The Creedence Clearwater Revival album Pendulum is certified gold.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono run “War Is Over” ads in the New York Times.

1968-John Lennon and Yoko Ono crawl around in a large white bag onstage at a Christmas party titled “An Alchemical Wedding” at London’s Underground Club. Yoko terms this artistic statement “bag-ism.”

1965-The Rolling Stones release “As Tears Go By,” backed with “Gotta Get Away,” as a single in the US.

1964-The Beatles issue the Christmas single “Seasons Greetings From The Beatles” for members of their U-S fan club. Copies in good condition have netted close to 300-dollars at collectors’ shows in recent years.

BIRTHDAYS

Randy Castillo – Died in 2002

The drummer, who played in Motley Crue and Ozzy Osbourne‘s band, died of cancer March 22nd, 2002 at 41. Born 1960.

Elliot Easton (Steinberg) – 64 years old

The southpaw guitarist of The Cars — chart mainstays in the late ’70s and ’80s with songs like “Just What I Needed,” “Shake It Up” and “Drive” — toured for a decade with Stu Cook and Doug Clifford in Creedence Clearwater Revisited before forming The New Cars with keyboardist Greg Hawkes and Todd Rundgren in 2006. Born 1953.

Steven Spielberg – 71 years old

The producer-director won the Best Director Oscar for Saving Private Ryan and Best Picture for Schindler’s List. He’s also been nominated for Bridge of Spies, Lincoln, Munich, The Color Purple, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, War Horse, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Born 1946.

Bobby Keys – Died in 2014

The Texas-born saxophonist toured and recorded with Nilsson, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Delaney and Bonnie, John Lennon, George Harrison and — most frequently and notably — The Rolling Stones. He died at 70 on December 2nd, 2014. Born 1943.

Keith Richards – 74 years old

One of rock’s enduring icons, his guitar playing is a cornerstone of The Rolling Stones, and his five-decade songwriting collaboration with Mick Jagger rivals any in rock and roll history. Born 1943.

Chas Chandler – Died in 1996

The Animals‘ bassist left the group when they broke up in 1966. On their last U.S. tour he’d seen Jimi Hendrix playing at a New York club. He convinced Hendrix to come to Britain and helped him put together the Experience, which he produced and co-managed. Chandler later managed Slade. He died of an aneurysm July 17th, 1996 at 57. Born 1938.

Allen Klein – Died in 2009

The onetime accountant from New Jersey parlayed his negotiating skills and personality to become the manager of Sam Cooke, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Although his legacy lives on in ABKCo Records, he died of Alzheimer’s Disease on July 4th, 2009 at 77. Born 1933.