When you’re Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt grabbing a quiet lunch isn’t as easy as you might think. They checked into the Old Homestead Steakhouse on ninth avenue and the place went nuts. It took the restaurant all they could do to keep a mob of fans from disturbing their surf & turf. But after they were done they spent over a hour with the fans talking, signing, and posing for pictures.

Steven also has a relationship with the restaraunt. They contribute a portion of the proceeds from sales of their famous steak sauce to Stevens’ annual fundraiser benefiting a police charity.