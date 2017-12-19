TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles‘ 1 collection of chart-topping hits was certified eight-times platinum for eight million copies sold on December 19th, 2001. Which Beatles single spent the most weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It was recorded during the sessions for The Beatles’ White Album , but doesn’t appear on it.

, but doesn’t appear on it. The drums don’t come in until nearly a minute into the song.

At seven minutes, 11 seconds, it remains the longest single to ever reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Carlos Santana and members of The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and The Doors announce a lawsuit against William Sagan, the owner of Wolfgang’s Vault, to stop the unlawful reproduction and sale of vintage concert memorabilia.

2001-The Beatles 1 chart-toppers collection is certified eight-times platinum.

1992-Former Byrds drummer Michael Clarke dies of liver failure at 49.

1976-Crosby, Stills & Nash record “Just a Song Before I Go” in Miami.

1974-George Harrison plays the first of three shows over two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. After the concert, George and his band tape a performance of “Dark Horse” at NBC Studios in Rockefeller Center. It’s supposed to be shown on Saturday Night Live, but the series does not debut until the fall of ’75, and the Harrison clip is never shown.

1974-Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones guest at a London show by Bad Company, who record for Led Zeppelin‘s Swan Song label.

1955-Carl Perkins records “Blue Suede Shoes” in two takes at Sun Studios in Memphis.

BIRTHDAYS

Jimmy Bain – Died in 2016

The Scottish bassist, who played in Dio, Rainbow and Last in Line, died January 24th, 2016. He was 68. Born 1947.

TRIVIA ANSWER

“Hey Jude”





