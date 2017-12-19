Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick (10) before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

And this might not have come as a shock to some, as Danica Patrick will retire after running next year’s Daytona 500 then the Indy 500 in May. The main reason for Danica’s departure from motor sports is first, she was unable to gain adequate sponsorship for her ride with Stewart-Haas Motorsports in NASCAR cup racing. And, the novelty wore off after several seasons of Patrick unable to win a race.

Now, according to the new worldwide leader in sports, TMZ.com has the reason for the possible breakup HERE.

Wonder how Speedweeks 2018 in Daytona is gonna go this coming February? Wreckers or checkers as they say.

Have a great day.