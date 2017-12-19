File photo dated 21/09/12 of Robert Plant (left) and Jimmy Page (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jimmy Page has spent a lot of time in the Led Zeppelin vaults since Robert Plant doesn’t want anything to do with the group (except for cashing royalty checks). He’s found some stuff that he’s planning to release to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the epic band. He said that in an interview with The Academy Of Achievement, an educational tool that brings students and prominent individuals together.

I’m always skeptical about what’s left in the vaults after years of boxed sets and reissues of every kind, but we’ll see.