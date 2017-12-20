By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:cleveland browns, pro bowl

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The winless Cleveland Browns did not have any players named to the Pro Bowl, but 2 players were named alternates Tuesday night.

Middle linebacker Joe Schobert was named a first-alternate and left guard Joel Bitonio was named a second-alternate.

Schobert, a fourth round pick – No. 99 overall – in the 2016 draft, is tied for first in the NFL with 127 tackles, according to NFL.com totals and has played every defensive snap this season, joining fellow linebacker Christian Kirksey and NY Jets and former Browns linebacker Demario Davis as the only players to do so for their teams this season.

With Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier injured, it is highly likely Schobert, who has also added 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed and an interception this season, will be elevated to represent the Browns.

Bitonio, selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, hasn’t missed a snap this season after finishing the last 2 on injured reserve.

Joe Thomas’ 10-year Pro Bowl streak officially ended after Thomas was placed on injured reserve as a result of tearing a left biceps tendon against Tennessee in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017

Listen Live