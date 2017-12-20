Kiss band member Peter Criss (Photo by Anthony Behar)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Original KISS drummer Peter Criss celebrates his 72nd birthday today (December 20th). What is the first KISS song that Criss sang lead on?

Stumped, here are some clues?

Although Peter Criss sang it, it was actually written by Paul Stanley.

It’s a song the band continued to play live even after Criss left the band, with first Eric Carr and then Eric Singer singing lead on it.

and then singing lead on it. They often closed their sets with this song over the years.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Big Brother & the Holding Company guitarist James Gurley dies of heart attack two days before his 70th birthday.

2006-Former Procol Harum keyboardist Mathew Fisher is awarded a 40 percent share of the copyright for “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” A judge in London says that Fisher, who joined the British band several months after Gary Brooker and Keith Reid wrote the song, was entitled to credit for the song’s improvised keyboard riffs.

2001-Paul McCartney gets a Golden Globe nomination for his title song for the movie Vanilla Sky.

1987-U2 end an eight-month world tour in Arizona with two sold-out shows that are filmed for the Rattle and Hum documentary.

1975-The Eagles announce that Joe Walsh will replace guitarist Bernie Leadon.

1974-On the day his Dark Horse album hits stores in Britain, George Harrison finishes his only solo U.S, tour with a pair of concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

1971-The Concert for Bangladesh triple-album is released in the U.S. It was recorded on August 1st, 1971 at the benefit concerts in New York featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and others.

1967-Flute-playing singer Ian Anderson and bassist Glenn Cornick form Jethro Tull in Blackpool, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Chris Robinson – 51 years old

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood/ex-Black Crowes singer was married to Kate Hudson. Born 1966.

Mike Watt – 60 years old

Solo/ex-fIREHOSE/ex-Minutemen/ex-Dos/Stooges fill-in bassist. Born 1957.

Alan Parsons – 69 years old

A studio engineer on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road and Let It Be, he worked with many rock, jazz and classical acts at Abbey Road in London. After gaining recognition as the engineer of Pink Floyd‘s The Dark Side of the Moon, Parsons, who dabbled with various instruments, organized his own Alan Parsons Project, best known for the singles “Games People Play” and “Eye in the Sky.” In 2001, he organized and played on the successful Beatles tribute tour A Walk Down Abbey Road. Born 1948.

Peter Criss (George Peter John Criscuola) – 72 years old

KISS‘s original drummer — who wore cat makeup — co-wrote and sang the band’s first hit ballad, “Beth.” Born 1945.

TRIVIA ANSWER





