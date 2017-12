Jon Anderson of YES performs Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

I bought both Yes’ “Fragile” LP and Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Not Fragile” Lp, loved them both, but always wondered if their titles were somehow related. Now I know, as Randy Bachman talked about how that album was both a take off of the Yes classic and a way to placate their record company. Here’s the lowdown.