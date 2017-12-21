Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Recording artist John Fogerty performs during halftime of the 2015 CFP Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

This Christmas Eve marks the 50th anniversary of John Fogerty naming his band Creedence Clearwater Revival. The name reflects the name of a friend of Tom Fogerty, Credence Newball (changed to Creedence for legal reasons among others). Clearwater was taken from a beer commercial (Olympia). Revival stood for a rebirth of a band that spent the previous years named The Golliwogs.

Fogerty accomplished the goal of making the band as good as the name, half way through their very first album!