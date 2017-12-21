Filed Under:christmas, Gifts

If you’re looking for a last minute gift idea for the music fan in your life there is no shortage of new anniversary box sets and deluxe reissues this year.

Some of this year’s new box sets and reissues include:

  • Bob DylanTrouble No More: The Bootleg Series Volume 13: 1979–1981
  • The BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
  • The Moody BluesDays of Future Passed 50th Anniversary Edition
  • U2The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Edition
  • The Rolling StonesOn Air
  • EaglesHotel California 40th Anniversary Edition
  • Queen News of the World 40th Anniversary Edition
  • Elton JohnDiamonds
  • Fleetwood MacTango in the Night 30th Anniversary Edition
  • George HarrisonThe Vinyl Collection
  • Paul McCartneyFlowers in the Dirt (Deluxe)
  • RushA Farewell to Kings 40th Anniversary Edition
  • Steve Miller BandUltimate Hits
  • The DoorsThe Singles

Some brand new albums include:

  • Bob Seger I Knew You When
  • U2Songs of Experience
  • Robert PlantCarry Fire
  • Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie
  • Gregg AllmanSouthern Blood
  • Cheap TrickWe’re Alright and Christmas Christmas
  • Deep Purple Infinite
  • Steve WinwoodGreatest Hits Live
  • Roger Waters Is This the Life We Really Want?
  • Ringo Starr Give More Love
  • John LodgeThe 10,000 Light Years Tour 2017
  • StyxThe Mission
  • David CrosbySky Trails
  • Ray Davies Americana

 

