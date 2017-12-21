Photo Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals updates to Beatles exhibit

Prominent new additions highlight exhibit

Including piano used to write iconic songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and more

CLEVELAND – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces updates and new additions to its exhibit celebrating the musical and cultural contributions of the Beatles.

In a career that lasted less than a decade, the Fab Four greatly expanded rock & roll’s musical and lyrical boundaries. Today, the group’s music is as popular as ever and is regularly being discovered by new generations of fans.

New additions highlight the exhibit’s update, including an Archibald Ramsden upright piano. In 1963, Paul McCartney moved in with his girlfriend Jane Asher at her parents’ home in central London and lived there for three years. This piano was located in the basement music room of that house and was where Lennon and McCartney composed some of their most iconic songs on the piano, such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “And I Love Her,” “We Can Work It Out,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” and “Eleanor Rigby.”

Other items featured in the exhibit include:

Drumsticks used by Ringo Starr during the Beatles concert at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium on September 15, 1964.

A suit worn by George Harrison during the Beatles’ 1966 tour.

Paul McCartney’s musical score/notes for “Birthday,” written in blue ink on the back of a recording track sheet.

A Hofner Senator electric guitar purchased by John Lennon during the Beatles’ time in Germany and used as a practice, studio and composition instrument.

The exhibit also reflects the museum’s shift to utilizing bold imagery that stylistically reflects rock’s attitude. It will debut to the public on Friday, December 22.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Harrison (2004), Lennon (1994), and McCartney (1999) were also inducted as performers, while Ringo Starr received the Award for Musical Excellence (2015) and manager Epstein was recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award (2014). The “Fifth Beatle,” producer George Martin, was inducted in 1999 as a non-performer (later renamed the Ahmet Ertegun Award).

The recently transformed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame store carries a variety of merchandise celebrating the Liverpool lads, including exclusive inductee apparel, books, planners and music. Now through December 24, online purchasers can receive free ground shipping in the continental United States when using promo code BEATLES. Select items and details can be viewed at rockhallstore.com. Visit the store located inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a larger selection.

Fans eager to view this exhibit, the Rock Hall’s major makeover, and the all new Power of Rock Experience, are encouraged to plan their visit at rockhall.com.

A ROCK HALL-IDAY OFFER!

Now through December 31, drop off dry goods, winter accessories, household items or any other new item from the wish list at the Rock Hall welcome desk and receive a voucher redeemable for a $16 general admission (reg. $23.50)! All items will benefit the Providence House, a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in the Cleveland area. View the wish list and full details at rockhall.com/visit.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall). Long Live Rock!