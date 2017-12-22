Cheap Trick: “I Want You to Want Me”

ALBUM: Cheap Trick at Budokan

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Rick Nielsen

The studio version was the first single from Cheap Trick’s 1977 album, In Color. It didn’t chart in the U.S., but went to number-one in Japan. When the band released the live version recorded at Budokan in Tokyo, it became its biggest U.S. single, reaching number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a gold certification.

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen celebrates his 69th birthday today (December 22nd).