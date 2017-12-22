Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick performs Credit: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen turns 69 years old today. What name for an early incarnation of Cheap Trick later became the title of one of their songs?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It’s a four-word phrase that was reportedly first said by Czar Nicholas the First of Russia to describe Turkey in the run-up to the Crimean War.

It includes one of the seven continents.

And if you’re a dude with a cold on that continent, you are this.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-English singer Joe Cocker dies of lung cancer at the age of 70.

2002-Former Clash frontman Joe Strummer dies unexpectedly of a heart attack at his Somerset, England home. He was 50.

1991-Rush, a movie in which Gregg Allman plays a drug kingpin, opens.

1986-Three months after its release, George Thorogood and the Destroyers Live is certified gold, for half a million sales. It will take nearly nine more years for it to be certified platinum for a million sales.

1978-Former Faces drummer Kenney Jones is named to replace the late Keith Moon in The Who.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in Ottawa. Earlier, they’d discussed drug abuse with the country’s Minister of Health.

1967-A London concert called Christmas on Earth, Continued stars The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Pink Floyd and The Animals. The Who was scheduled to play, but has to cancel because Pete Townshend hurt a finger and couldn’t play.

1965-The Beach Boys cut the vocals for “Sloop John B,” the first single from Pet Sounds.

1963-The Detours (later to be known as The Who) open for The Rolling Stones in London. According to legend, Pete Townshend sees Keith Richards swing his arm around and copies it, creating the windmill guitar strum for which he becomes known.

BIRTHDAYS

Rick Nielsen – 69 years old

Cheap Trick guitarist. Born 1948.

Barry (Colin Ernest) Jenkins – 73 years old

The drummer on the Nashville Teens‘ British garage-rock hit “Tobacco Road” joined The Animals in 1966, just in time to record “See See Rider” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.” Born 1944.

Dick Parry – 75 years old

The English saxophone player — who was a friend of guitarist David Gilmour — recorded some memorable parts for Pink Floyd. Born 1942.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sick Man of Europe





