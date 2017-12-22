Oct 30, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Fans dresses as gorilla Harambe in orange jump suits (from left), Dean Kingham, Glen Crosland and Richard Hinds pose during game 17 of the NFL International Series between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remember Harambe? The poor guy certainly gotta bad deal when that kid fell, or rather did a double dog dare ya into Harambe’s personal living space while the kid’s mom was doing something, other than watching her young son. 9 out of 10 folks weren’t in favor of the action the Cincinnati Zoo took. Now thanks to KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho with this story HERE, of Harambe Kong, the video game which some are calling not a good idea.

You have a great day, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Sorry Hanukkah is over for you who celebrated that too. See you this coming Tuesday morning at 5:30 and thanks.