6/18/2017 - File photo dated 03/05/65 of the Beatles (left - right) John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison on Salisbury Plain during the filming of 'Help', as Sir Paul celebrates his 75th birthday. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The lyrics for “Birthday” and Ringo’s drum sticks from the 9/15/64 concert at Public Hall are among the new items at the Rock Hall’s updated Beatles exhibit. Beginning today you can also see the piano that John and Paul wrote many of the bands’ early hits.

Full Rock Hall info HERE

“Money can’t buy me love”, but a mere $23.50 gets you in to see all the exhibits.