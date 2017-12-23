ANNIVERSARIES

1996-Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx marries onetime Playmate of the Month Donna D’Errico.

1989-Phil Collins‘ “Another Day in Paradise” replaces Billy Joel‘s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the number-one single on the Billboard chart.

1974-George Harrison releases “Ding, Dong,” rock’s first New Year’s anthem. Ringo Starr plays drums on the track.

1972-Former Grand Funk Railroad manager Terry Knight seizes the band’s equipment at a benefit concert. He shows up with a court order and sheriff’s deputies, who wait till after the show to impound the band’s gear.

1972-John Lennon‘s short film Imagine has its national television premiere.

1969-Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin write their first songs together.

1966-Pink Floyd is the first act to perform at a new London club called the Night Tripper, which becomes the UFO Club, center of London’s psychedelic underground.

1964-Brian Wilson suffers a nervous breakdown as The Beach Boys fly from L.A. to Houston. Soon after, he announces he’ll no longer tour and will concentrate on writing, producing and recording.

1959-Chuck Berry is arrested for transporting 14-year-old Janice Norine (who, unbeknownst to Berry, is a prostitute) across state lines. He is subsequently convicted and serves two years in prison for violating the Mann Act.

BIRTHDAYS

Eddie Vedder (Edward Louis Severson Jr.) – 53 years old

Pearl Jam singer-guitarist. Born 1964.

Anthony Phillips – 66 years old

Ex-Genesis guitarist. Born 1951.

Ariel Bender (Luther Grosvenor) – 68 years old

Solo/ex-Mott the Hoople/ex-Widowmaker/ex-Spooky Tooth guitarist. Born 1949.