CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are on the clock.

Merry Christmas.

For the second consecutive year, the Browns clinched the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft following Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Cleveland will have the top pick in all 7 rounds of the draft in back-to-back years for the second time in franchise history. They were awarded the top slot for the 1999 draft with their return to the NFL as an expansion club and a 2-14 season followed giving them the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft.

The Browns, who are 0-15, will try to avoid becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions, next Sunday in the season finale at Pittsburgh.