10/30/2017 - Lars Ulrich of Metallica performing live on stage at Genting Arena in Birmingham, UK. Picture date: Monday 30 October, 2017. Photo credit: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and his (second) wife Allison Bridges have a daughter, Cheyenne Genevieve, at their home in California.

1978-Aerosmith‘s Live Bootleg is certified platinum by the RIAA.

1970-George Harrison has his first solo number-one hit, “My Sweet Lord.”

1968-Led Zeppelin begins its first U-S tour opening a Denver show for Vanilla Fudge and Spirit. Other headliners on the tour include Iron Butterfly, Country Joe and the Fish and Alice Cooper.

1967-The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour film airs for the first time on British TV.

1967-The Doors play Winterland in San Francisco, with Chuck Berry as their opening act. Otis Redding had been scheduled to open. Berry was put on the bill following Redding’s death in a plane crash earlier in the month.

1965-Paul McCartney, who spends the day after Christmas with his family while The Beatles are taking the holidays off, is injured in a mo-ped accident that leaves him with a badly cut lip.

1963-Having failed to release any Beatles records despite having the option to do so, Capitol Records finally rushes out the single “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” backed with “I Saw Her Standing There.” At 12:50 p-m Jack Spector at New York’s W-M-C-A spins “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the first time. In five weeks, it becomes number-one.

BIRTHDAYS

Lars Ulrich – 54 years old

Metallica drummer. Born 1963.

Gordon Edwards – 71 years old

Ex-Kinks/ex-Pretty Things keyboardist. Born 1946.

Phil Spector – 77 years old

The creator of “The Wall of Sound” considered himself as important as the artists he produced. He worked with some great names — The Righteous Brothers, The Crystals, Darlene Love and The Ronettes, whose lead singer he married. His credits also include remixing (and, to some critics, ruining) The Beatles‘ Let It Be album and producing George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass and John Lennon‘s Imagine and Rock and Roll. In 2009, in his second trial, he was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson. He is currently serving a 19-year-to-life sentence in Corcoran, California. Born 1940.





