While 2017 was filled with many great moments in music, from reunion tours to newly released music, we had to say goodbye to some of the best icons of our time. Here’s a look back on some of the legends we’ve lost.

Butch Trucks – January 24

Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Read more about Trucks’ influential career here.

Mary Tyler Moore – January 25

Moore was famous for her television roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and of course The Mary Tyler More Show. She also appeared in many films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980’s Ordinary People, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Read more about Moore’s beautiful life here.

Bill Paxton – February 25

Paxton’s death certificate says the actor died February 25 from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta, The Associated Press reported. Read more about Paxton’s career here.

Chuck Berry – March 18

Berry debuted with his classic single “Maybelline” in 1955, which is considered to be one of the first rock and roll songs. However, Berry is most well known for 1958’s “Johnny B. Goode.” Read more about Berry’s inspiring career here.

Paul O’Neill – April 5

O’Neill, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s founder, was a leader, a passionate musician and, most importantly, a wonderful friend. Read Bill Louis’ beautiful tribute to his dear friend here.

Don Rickles – April 6

The legendary comic passed away from kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. Learn more about this tragic loss here.

Erin Moran – April 22

Moran was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.” Take a look back at the actress’ life here.

Chris Cornell – May 18

Cornell, vocalist for Soundgarden, Audioslave and an active participant in the Seattle music scene since the early ’80s passed away after a concert in Detroit. Read more about the devastating loss here.

Roger Moore – May 23

Moore appeared in seven films as James Bond — the most of any actor — passed away after a short battle with cancer. Read Paul McCartney’s beautiful tribute here.

Gregg Allman – May 27

Allman, singer, songwriter, and founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band passed away at 69. Read more about his extraordinary musical career here.

Adam West – June 9

West, an actor defined by his role in the ’60s series “Batman,” passed away after a short battle with leukemia. Learn more about the actor’s outstanding life here.

David Zablidowsky – July 14

David Z. of Trans-Siberian Orchestra was killed by a tractor trailer truck while changing a tire on the side of the road. Read his band mate’s beautiful tribute here.

Chester Bennington – July 20

Bennington’s band, Linkin Park, was a hugely successful band with hits such as ‘In The End,’ ‘Crawling,’ ‘Numb,’ and their most recent ‘Heavy.’ The band’s frontman passed away by suicide over the summer and has since received some of the most beautiful tributes from musicians, artists and fans around the world. You can see some of those here.

John Heard – July 21

Heard, best known as Peter McAllister in the “Home Alone” movies, passed away at 71 from cardiac arrest. Learn more about this great actor here.

Barbara Sinatra – July 25

Sinatra, former model & Vegas showgirl, married Frank in ’76 and was the last of the singer’s four wives. They were married for 22 years when Mr. Sinatra passed away in 1998. Read more about her incredible life here.

Glen Campbell – August 8

The legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Read more about his incredible career here.

Jerry Lewis – August 20

Lewis, the comic who teamed with Dean Martin in the ’50s and launched the Muscular Dystrophy telethon, passed away in Vegas. Learn more about his great accomplishments here.

Walter Becker – September 3

Becker started Steely Dan with Donald Fagen in 1972. Together they released nine studio albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Read his daughter’s amazing tribute here.

Hugh Hefner – September 27

The Playboy Magazine founder passed away at the Playboy Mansion in California, presumably surrounded by many loved ones. Read Slats’ tribute to Hef here.

Tom Petty – October 2

Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu and was taken to the hospital where he later passed away. From vampire walks down Ventura Blvd. to thousands of fans singing his hits, the tributes to Petty were out of this world.

Fats Domino – October 24

Known for hits such as “Ain’t That A Shame” and “Blueberry Hill,” Domino was an inspiration to many and had a major influence on artists including Elvis and The Beatles. He was also one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, getting inducted by Billy Joel in 1986. Read more about his iconic career here.

Malcolm Young – November 18

Young, co-founder and rhythm guitarist for AC/DC, passed away at 64 years old. The band made the announcement via a post on their official Facebook page. Young had left the group in 2014, after being diagnosed with dementia. Read Chris V.’s touching tribute to Young here.

This goes out to Malcolm Young.

He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/gO1mWVuDeR — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 19, 2017

David Cassidy – November 21

Cassidy became a teenage heartthrob with his role as Keith Partridge in the ‘70s sitcom, The Partridge Family. He would go on to have a career as a musician with hit songs such as “I Think I Love You,” and “Daydreamer.” Read more about his fulfilling career here.