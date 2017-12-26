Filed Under:cleveland
A new year, a fresh start. Sure, the start of the calendar year gives us the opportunity to start clean. Whether your plan is to exercise more, save money, eat healthier, cut a bad habit or drink more water, the first of the year is always a good starting point. However, we’ve decided to put a very Cleveland spin on this year’s resolution. Here are some ideas!

  1. Take a selfie underneath the GE Chandelier in Playhouse Square
  2. Get up close and personal with your favorite bands and their artifacts at the Rock Hall
  3. Have someone take your group photo on one of the many Cleveland script signs across the city
  4. Walk barefoot in the sand along Edgewater
  5. Get a taste of Cleveland’s finest by visiting local breweries
  6. Rent a paddleboat or jet ski and cruise Lake Erie
  7. Embrace the cold weather at the Chalet in Strongsville
  8. Travel back in time at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
  9. Deck yourself out in wine and gold and attend a Cavs game at The Q
  10. Enjoy some German beer at Cleveland Oktoberfest
  11. Feel closer to Cleveland after visiting the Western Reserve Historical Society
  12. Take a mini-road trip and visit the bars and beaches at Put In Bay
  13. Learn a new game — and enjoy some great beer and food — at Forest City Shuffleboard
  14. Shop locally as you visit small stores in cities including Tremont, Little Italy and Ohio City
  15. Attend a Lake Erie Monsters game at The Q
  16. Go on a shopping spree (real or window) at Crocker Park or Legacy Village
  17. Lay in the grass and take in a concert at Blossom Music Center
  18. Ride your bike along the beautiful paths in the Cleveland Metroparks
  19. Get your creative fix by visiting the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art
  20. Run for love at the Cupid’s Undie Run
  21. Create a new tradition by attending the National Air Show
  22. Eat literally all of the spaghetti at the Feast of the Assumption
  23. Show off your cultural pride by attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade or Dyngus Day celebrations
  24. Donate your time or some much-needed items to the Cleveland APL or one of Cleveland’s many animal shelters
  25. Devour a corned-beef sandwich from Slyman’s
  26. Make some new decor at Ohio City Glass
  27. Meet the animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
  28. Experiment and learn something new at the Great Lakes Science Center
  29. Explore nature at The Holden Arboretum
  30. Dress fancy and attend a Broadway show at Playhouse Square
  31. Take yourself out to the ballgame and watch the Indians play at Progressive Field
  32. Indulge in history at the museum
  33. Support the animals at the Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl
  34. Explore the new bars and restaurants along the river in Flats East Bank
  35. Stop and smell the roses at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
  36.  Get nostalgic touring A Christmas Story House
