The Beatles: “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

ALBUM: Meet The Beatles!

YEAR: 1963

WRITER: John Lennon and Paul McCartney

Having failed to release any Beatles records despite having the option to do so, Capitol Records finally rushes out the single “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” backed with “I Saw Her Standing There.” At 12:50 p-m Jack Spector at New York’s W-M-C-A spins “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the first time. In five weeks, it becomes number-one.