Jul 15, 2017; Hershey, PA, USA; Mick Jones and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner perform as Jason Bonham's Led Zepplin Experience, Cheap Trick and Foreigner performed at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of Foreigner's 40th anniversary tour. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Delaney Bramlett, who was in Delaney & Bonnie & Friends and worked with Eric Clapton, dies of complications from a gall bladder operation. He was 69.

1980-Double Fantasy by John Lennon and Yoko Ono tops the Billboard album chart three weeks after his death. “(Just Like) Starting Over” also tops both the U.S. and the U.K. singles charts.

1977-Steely Dan get a platinum album for Aja, which contains the hit single “Peg.”

1969-Led Zeppelin 2 follows The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, Creedence Clearwater‘s Green River and Blind Faith into the number-one spot on the Billboard album chart.

1967-Bob Dylan releases the John Wesley Harding album.

1965-Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys, 19, gets engaged to Annie Hinsche on her 16th birthday. The couple marries five weeks later, on February 3rd, 1966.

BIRTHDAYS

David Knopfler – 65 years old

The Scottish guitarist played with his brother Mark in Dire Straits for three years and then moved on to a solo career. Born 1952.

Mick Jones – 73 years old

After playing in Spooky Tooth with Gary Wright, the London-born guitarist formed Foreigner and found far greater fame. The Anglo-American band kicked off their chart run in 1977 with “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice.” “I Want to Know What Love Is” was their lone chart-topper. He was, for a time, the step-father of DJ (and onetime Lindsay Lohan galpal) Samantha Ronson and Amy Winehouse producer Mark Ronson. Born 1944.

Mike Pinder – 76 years old

Solo/ex-Moody Blues keyboardist. Born 1941.







