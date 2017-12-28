21 September 2014 - Los Angeles, California - John Varvatos, Gregg Bissonette, Edgar Winter, Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather, Richard Page. 2014 John Varvatos' International Day of Peace Celebration held at John Varvatos. Photo Credit: Tonya Wise/AdMedia/Sipa USA

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw marries his second wife, Jeanne Mason.

1983-Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson drowns while swimming off his boat in Marina Del Rey, California.

1975-At a Ted Nugent concert in Spokane, Washington, 25-year-old David Gelfer points a .44-magnum at Nugent before being wrestled to the ground by fans and security guards.

1973-Ringo Starr gets a gold record for “Photograph.”

1968-The Beatles‘ White Album hits number-one in Billboard

BIRTHDAYS

Alex Chilton – Died in 2010

The teenager with the gravelly voice led The Box Tops to number-one in 1967 with their first single, “The Letter.” They followed that with “Cry Like a Baby” and “Soul Deep.” After the group broke up in 1970, the Memphis native founded Big Star and then went solo. Starting in the mid-’90s, he played occasional live shows with revamped versions of both The Box Tops and Big Star. He died of a heart attack March 17th, 2010 at 59. Born 1950.

Edgar Winter – 71 years old

The albino keyboardist, saxophone player and drummer — who played in bands with his older brother, blues guitarist and singer Johnny Winter — took his own Edgar Winter Group to number-one in 1973 with “Frankenstein.” An intricate edit from a lengthy jam, Winter titled the track for the sliced-and-diced state of the tape. born 1946.







