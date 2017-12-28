BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson knew what was coming so he called an audible and issued a preemptive strike as he sat down for his Wednesday press conference.

“So, how many people are jumping in the lake with me?” Jackson asked with a chuckle.

Except, he wasn’t joking.

“Obviously I’ve got to get wet,” Jackson continued. “I get it. I can pick a day and get everyone out there, we’ll all be in swimsuits and trunks and snorkels and all that.”

After declaring on January 2nd following a 1-15 season that saw the Browns’ only win come on Christmas eve: “We are not going 1-15 (again). No, or I’ll be swimming in the lake over there somewhere. That is not happening. I just know me too well. I know me and I know these guys too well. We are not going 1-15 next year, OK? You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. We are not,” the second-year head coach has been called out on social media by angry fans following Sunday’s 20-3 loss in Chicago to drop them to 0-15.

“Heck yeah, I got to,” Jackson responded when asked if he really will take a dip in the lake.

“It’s going to be at my convenience and hopefully I can get a lot of people to come out. It will be something we make special. I don’t like it, don’t like to do it for the reason why I’m having to do it. I have to make good on my word and I just think that’s what you do.

“I made a statement and I gotta to back it up.”

Jackson plans to use fulfilling his promise to jump in the lake as an event that will also draw attention to his foundation, which he established earlier this year to benefit victims of human trafficking.

“We’ll make it fun,” Jackson said. “It’s for the right reason. I don’t take light to things that I say that I put out there and I like to back ’em up. Haven’t been able to, so that’s part of it.”

The best the Browns can hope to finish is 1-15 if they can find a way to beat the AFC North champion Steelers Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history.

The Browns, who have lost 9 of the last 10 and 25 of 28 to Pittsburgh, are an NFL-record worst 1-30 under Jackson.