Forty years of rockin’ music! Let’s take a look back and reminisce about the music scene — rock and beyond — in 1978.

What was your favorite ’78 hit?

Beast of Burden – The Rolling Stones

Bicycle Race – Queen

Big Shot – Billy Joel

I Need A Lover – John Mellencamp

Cheeseburger In Paradise – Jimmy Buffet

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? – Rod Stewart

Old Time Rock And Roll – Bob Seger

A Hard Road – Black Sabbath

Emotion – Samantha Sang

Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy – The Kinks

Circumstances – Rush

Greased Lightnin’ – John Travolta (Grease)

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Far Away Eyes – The Rolling Stones

Forever In Blue Jeans – Neil Diamond

Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love – Van Halen

Shattered – The Rolling Stones

Surrender – Cheap Trick

Heart Of Glass – Blondie

Roxanne – The Police

YMCA – The Village People

Hold The Line – Toto

Blue Collar Man – Styx

Miss You – The Rolling Stones

Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh

Four Strong Winds – Neil Young

Alive Again – Chicago

Double Vision – Foreigner

Animal Magic – Peter Gabriel

Lights – Journey

Just What I Needed – The Cars