Forty years of rockin’ music! Let’s take a look back and reminisce about the music scene — rock and beyond — in 1978.
What was your favorite ’78 hit?
Beast of Burden – The Rolling Stones
Bicycle Race – Queen
Big Shot – Billy Joel
I Need A Lover – John Mellencamp
Cheeseburger In Paradise – Jimmy Buffet
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? – Rod Stewart
Old Time Rock And Roll – Bob Seger
A Hard Road – Black Sabbath
Emotion – Samantha Sang
Badlands – Bruce Springsteen
A Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy – The Kinks
Circumstances – Rush
Greased Lightnin’ – John Travolta (Grease)
I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
Far Away Eyes – The Rolling Stones
Forever In Blue Jeans – Neil Diamond
Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love – Van Halen
Shattered – The Rolling Stones
Surrender – Cheap Trick
Heart Of Glass – Blondie
Roxanne – The Police
YMCA – The Village People
Hold The Line – Toto
Blue Collar Man – Styx
Miss You – The Rolling Stones
Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh
Four Strong Winds – Neil Young
Alive Again – Chicago
Double Vision – Foreigner
Animal Magic – Peter Gabriel
Lights – Journey
Just What I Needed – The Cars