Ringo Starr: “Photograph”

ALBUM: Ringo

YEAR: 1973

WRITER: Ringo Starr and George Harrison

On this day in 1973 (Dec. 28), Ringo Starr received a gold record album for “Photograph.”

LYRICS:

Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and I realize you’re not coming back anymore. I thought I’d make it the day you went away, but I can’t make it Till you come home again to stay-yi-yay-yi-yay. I can’t get used to living here, While my heart is broke, my tears I cried for you. I want you here to have and hold, as the years go by and we grow old and grey. Now you’re expecting me to live without you, But that’s not something that i’m looking forward to. I can’t get used to living here, While my heart is broke, my tears I cried for you. I want you here to have and hold, As the years go by and we grow old and grey. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and I realize you’re not coming back anymore. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and i realize you’re not coming back anymore. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go.