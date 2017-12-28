Filed Under:ringo starr, The Daily Cut

Ringo Starr: “Photograph”

ALBUM: Ringo

YEAR: 1973

WRITER: Ringo Starr and George Harrison

On this day in 1973 (Dec. 28), Ringo Starr received a gold record album for “Photograph.”

LYRICS:

Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and I realize you’re not coming back anymore. I thought I’d make it the day you went away, but I can’t make it Till you come home again to stay-yi-yay-yi-yay. I can’t get used to living here, While my heart is broke, my tears I cried for you. I want you here to have and hold, as the years go by and we grow old and grey. Now you’re expecting me to live without you, But that’s not something that i’m looking forward to. I can’t get used to living here, While my heart is broke, my tears I cried for you. I want you here to have and hold, As the years go by and we grow old and grey. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and I realize you’re not coming back anymore. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go. But all I got is a photograph and i realize you’re not coming back anymore. Every time I see your face, it reminds me of the places we used to go.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017

Listen Live