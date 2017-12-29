Nov 3, 2016; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Neil Giraldo performs at the Kravis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and then-wife Pamela Anderson Lee have a son they name Dylan Jagger.

1979-Paul McCartney‘s rock big-band Rockestra is the main attraction at the last of the Concerts for Kampuchea at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. The evening also sees Robert Plant joining Rockpile to sing Elvis Presley’s “Little Sister.”

1978-The Cars‘ self-titled debut goes platinum.

1967-Singer, guitarist and songwriter Dave Mason quits Traffic. He’ll move to the U-S, join Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, then launch a solo career.

1966-The Beatles complete “Strawberry Fields Forever” at Abbey Road, then start work on “Penny Lane” as its flipside.

1964-English pop critic Nick Jones attends a Who show at the Marquee in London. Two weeks later, Melody Maker publishes his review, which is the group’s first major press notice. Jones calls them “one of the trendsetting groups of 1965.”

1963-A London Sunday Times music critic proclaims John Lennon and Paul McCartney “the greatest composers since Beethoven.”

BIRTHDAYS

Neil Giraldo – 62 years old

Pat Benatar‘s guitarist is also her husband. Born 1955.

Cozy Powell (Colin Flooks) – Died in 1998

The British drummer, whose long résumé included stints with Black Sabbath, Emerson, Lake & Powell, Whitesnake, Michael Schenker Group, Rainbow and The Jeff Beck Group, died in an April 5th, 1998 car accident near Bristol, England. He was 50. Born 1947.

Rick Danko – Died in 1999

The Band singer-bassist-violinist-guitarist died of natural causes December 10th, 1999 at 56. Born 1942.

Ray Thomas – 76 years old

Ex-Moody Blues saxophonist-flutist. Born 1941.

