The Cars: “My Best Friend’s Girl”

ALBUM: The Cars

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Ric Ocasek

The Cars’ self-titled debut album went platinum this week in 1978.

LYRICS:

You’re always dancing down the street With your suede blue eyes Every new boy that you meet He doesn’t know the real surprise When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky She’ll make you flip (Here she comes again) When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky I kinda like the way she dips And she’s my best friend’s girl Well, she’s my best friend’s girl But she used to be mine You’ve got your nuclear boots And you drip dry gloves Oh, when you bite your lip It’s some reaction to love (Here she comes again) When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky, yeah I’ll make you flip (Here she comes again) When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky (Here she comes again) I kinda like the way, like the way she dips ‘Cause she’s my best friend’s girl Well, she’s my best friend’s girl, girl And she used to be mine She’s so fine Always da-dancing down the street With your suede blue eyes And every new boy that you meet He doesn’t know the real surprise (Here she comes again) When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky, yeah She’ll make you flip (Here she comes again) When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry sky (Here she comes again) I kinda like the way, like the way she dips.