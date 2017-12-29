We had one helluva year here at WNCX — and it’s all thanks to YOU! Here are some of the stories that you enjoyed most this year:

Albums Turning 40 In 2017 – We rounded up the greatest albums that made their debuts in 1977.

Wish You Were Here At The Cuyahoga County Fair – Our favorite Pink Floyd cover band absolutely rocked the annual Cuyahoga County Fair this summer.

Music of Michael Stanley – In honor of Michael Stanley’s 69th birthday, we rounded up all of his great music.

Queen + Adam Lambert in Cleveland – Queen and Adam Lambert rocked Quicken Loans Arena and paid an absolutely beautiful tribute to Freddie Mercury.

Michael Stanley at North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest – Michael came out and spent the afternoon with fans and signed autographs of some of his albums. We’re already looking forward to next year — save the date for May 12!

WNCX Road Rally Photos – It was a beautiful day and SO many listeners joined us for the very first WNCX Road Rally through the Cleveland Metroparks!

Roger Waters in Cleveland – Roger Waters rocked Quicken Loans Arena this fall.

RIP Paul O’Neill – The rock community lost one of its best leaders this year with the passing of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Paul O’Neill.

Happy 30th Anniversary Bill Louis – Our very own Bill Louis celebrated 30 rockin’ years at WNCX. Congrats, Bill!

Alice Cooper in Cleveland – Alice Cooper rocked Blossom this summer!

Eric Church Covers Michael Stanley’s My Town – When country singer Eric Church came to Cleveland this summer, he paid tribute to our very own Michael Stanley!