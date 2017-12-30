ANNIVERSARIES

1999-George Harrison and his wife Olivia are attacked in their English estate by an intruder, who stabs George several times in the chest. Michael Abram is later declared not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a mental facility. (In 2002, shortly after Harrison’s unrelated death from cancer, Abram is released.)

1991-Bruce Springsteen‘s second wife, Patti Scialfa, gives birth to a girl they name Jessica Ray.

1979-Emerson, Lake & Palmer announce their break-up.

1977-The Sex Pistols, arriving for their first American tour, have visa problems and are denied entrance to the U.S.

1967-The Beatles hit number-one with “Hello Goodbye.” It’s the last Capitol label single to top the Billboard chart until Helen Reddy‘s “I Am Woman” does it nearly five years later. Subsequent Beatle number-ones — including “Hey Jude” and “Get Back” — were released by Apple, not Capitol.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Lynne – 70 years old

The singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer from Birmingham, England helped Move bandmate Roy Wood launch his classical-rock hybrid, The Electric Light Orchestra and then took over the group, leading it to a string of hugely successful pop singles, including “Telephone Line,” “Evil Woman” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.” He’s also a top producer, especially for ’60s stars: George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Del Shannon and The Beatles (the singles “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love”). He was a member of The Traveling Wilburys with Harrison, Orbison, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Born 1947.

Patti Smith – 71 years old

The singer, songwriter, author, journalist, poet, photographer and punk icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Her autobiographical Just Kids won the National Book Award for non-fiction in 2010. Born 1946.

Del Shannon (Charles Westover) – Died in 1990

The Michigan rocker made his mark with such early hits as “Runaway” and “Hats Off to Larry.” His fame brought him to Europe, where he toured with The Beatles long before Americans had heard of the group. A posthumous 1999 inductee to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Shannon discovered Smith (of “Baby It’s You” fame) and produced Brian Hyland‘s “Gypsy Woman.” Plagued by alcoholism and depression, Del Shannon took his own life February 8th, 1990. Born 1934.