Get ready to experience the tallest, fastest ice chutes in Ohio!

Listen Tuesday through Friday at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a family four pack of passes to the Chalet Toboggan Chutes at Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville.

It’s all from Cleveland Metroparks and 98.5 WNCX.

Contest Rules