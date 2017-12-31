ANNIVERSARIES

1984-Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard loses his left arm when his car overturns near Sheffield, England.

1982-E Street Band guitarist Miami Steve Van Zandt marries Maureen Santora in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Bruce Springsteen is best man. Little Richard and Percy Sledge perform “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

1978-In Cleveland, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play the next-to-last show in the seven-month Darkness on the Edge of Town tour. They do “Auld Lang Syne” in the set.

1978-The Grateful Dead and The Blues Brothers play the last show staged at Winterland in San Francisco.

1976-The Cars play their first show, at an Air Force base in New Hampshire.

1969-Jimi Hendrix debuts his short-lived new trio, Band of Gypsys, at the Fillmore East. The show is recorded for the Band of Gypsys L-P.

1967-The Who, The Move and Pink Floyd play an “all-night rave” dubbed Psychodelphia at the Roundhouse in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Hamilton – 66 years old

Aerosmith bassist. Born 1951.

Burton Cummings – 70 years old

The Guess Who lead singer had a solo U.S. hit with “Stand Tall” soon after leaving the group in 1975. He was in the 1992 lineup of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. The Guess Who reunited for a 1999 appearance at the Pan Am Games in their hometown Winnipeg, Canada, and Cumming toured with them until mid-2003. After that, he’s occasionally worked with Guess Who guitarist Randy Bachman as The Bachman-Cummings Band. Born 1947.

Peter Quaife – Died in 2010

The Kinks‘ original bassist helped propel the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame playing on hits from “You Really Got Me” through “Sunny Afternoon” before leaving the band in 1966. He died of kidney failure June 23rd, 2010 at 66. Born 1943.

Andy Summers – 75 years old

The English guitarist played in a number of 1960s bands — including Dantalion’s Chariot, Soft Machine and Eric Burdon and The Animals — before coming to fame in the late 1970s with The Police (for which he changed the spelling of his surname to Somers). He has released a dozen solo albums, worked with such other musicians as Robert Fripp and currently leads a group called Circa Zero. Born 1942.