20 July 2012 - Morristown, OH - Guitarist RICKEY MEDLOCKE and guitarist MARK MATEJKA of the southern rock band LYNYRD SKYNYRD perform at Day 2 of the 36th Annual "Jamboree In The Hills" 2012. Photo Credit: Jason L Nelson/AdMedia /Sipa USA

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Current Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Mark “Sparky” Matejka celebrates his 51st birthday today (January 2nd). Who did Matejka replace in the band?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Matejka joined Skynyrd in 2006.

The guitarist he replaced left to rejoin his previous band, which was the first group signed to Arista Records by Clive Davis .

. He died of a heart attack a little over two years after rejoining The Outlaws.

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-Spirit guitarist Randy California drowns in the ocean off Molokai, Hawaii while saving his 12-year-old son from the same fate. He was 45.

1980-Bob Seger records “Against the Wind” at Bayshore Studios in Coconut Grove, Florida. Glenn Frey sings backup.

1975-The Allman Brothers Band is honored by the Georgia State Department of Corrections as the Outstanding Community Organization of the Year.

1971-All Things Must Pass by George Harrison hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it remains for seven weeks

1970-Eric Clapton begins a month’s work at The Village Recorder Studios in LA that produces such songs as “After Midnight” and “Let It Rain.”

1969-The Beatles start work on a documentary at Twickenham Studios in London. After considering filming a concert for worldwide release, the band decided to do a movie about the making of an album. Eventually completed as Let It Be, the movie exposes the rifts in the group as John Lennon insists on having Yoko Ono constantly at his side over the evident unhappiness of his bandmates.

1968-Import copies of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Two Virgins are seized by customs officials at Newark Airport because of the cover’s full frontal nudity. The album is finally released in a plain brown wrapper.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Matejka – 50 years old

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist. Born 1967.

Bernard Fowler – 58 years old

Rolling Stones backing vocalist since 1989. Born 1959.

Richard Cole – 71 years old

Led Zeppelin‘s onetime tour manager co-wrote Stairway to Heaven: Led Zeppelin Uncensored, an unofficial biography that the band’s members didn’t appreciate. He’s since worked with many other artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, The Who, Eric Clapton and Black Sabbath. Born 1946.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hughie Thomasson





