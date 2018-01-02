Oct 29, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Cleveland Browns fans during the NFL International Series game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (92.3 The Fan) – With the 2017 season in the books it’s never too soon to look to next season.

While the official schedule won’t be announced until mid-April, here are the opponents the Browns will face in 2018 that includes 5 playoff teams (*) from this season.

Home games: *Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, *Chiefs, Chargers, *Falcons, *Panthers and Jets.

Away games: *Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, *New Orleans and Houston.

Cleveland will be coming off of a winless 0-16 season as well as the worst 2- and 3-year stretch in NFL history when they kick off next September.