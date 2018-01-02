Co-moderators Anderson Cooper of CNN and Martha Raddatz of ABC Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Now this is some investigative reporting huh? Personally I feel bummed, cheated because I spent waaaaay too much time watching “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Channel 5 waiting to see if Mariah Carey was gonna suffer another on stage, live TV meltdown or not. Carey lip synced just fine. Only problem was Mariah finding a cup of hot tea.

Now this is some New Year’s celebration and thanks to Mediate.com for the link HERE.

Have a great day and Happy New Year!