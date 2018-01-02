Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band: “Against The Wind”

ALBUM: Against The Wind

YEAR: 1980

WRITER: Bob Seger

Bob Seger recorded “Against the Wind” at Bayshore Studios in Coconut Grove, Florida this week in 1980. Glenn Frey sings backup.

LYRICS:

It seems like yesterday But it was long ago Janey was lovely, she was the queen of my nights There in the darkness with the radio playlng low And the secrets that we shared The mountains that we moved Caught like a wildfire out of control Till there was nothing left to burn and nothing left to prove And I remember what she said to me How she swore that it never would end I remember how she held me oh so tight Wish I didn’t know now what I didn’t know then Against the wind We were runnin’ against the wind We were young and strong, we were runnin’ Against the wind And the years rolled slowly past And I found myself alone Surrounded by strangers I thought were my friends I found myself further and further from my home And I guess I lost my way There were oh so many roads I was living to run and running to live Never worried about paying or even how much I owed Moving eight miles a minute for months at a time Breaking all of the rules that would bend I began to find myself searchin’ Searchin’ for shelter again and again Against the wind A little something against the wind I found myself seeking shelter against the wind Well those drifters days are past me now I’ve got so much more to think about Deadlines and commitments What to leave in, what to leave out Against the wind I’m still runnin’ against the wind I’m older now but still running Against the wind Well I’m older now and still running Against the wind