05 May 2010 - New York , NY - David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash at The Candie's Foundation Event To Prevent held at Cipriani 42nd Street. Photo Credit: Brian Zak/Sipa Press/candies_bz.028/1005060820

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Stephen Stills celebrates his 73rd birthday today (January 3rd). In 1968, Stills took part in a hit album called Super Session. Who shared top billing with him on this project?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

One of them was the original guitarist in The Paul Butterfield Blues Band .

. The other plays organ on Bob Dylan ‘s “Like a Rolling Stone.”

‘s “Like a Rolling Stone.” They made a second Super Session album without Stills.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Stephen Stills undergoes successful prostate cancer surgery on his 63rd birthday.

2006-David Lee Roth kicks off a brief career as a morning drive radio host in seven cities, including New York.

2005-Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne donate 190-thousand dollars to help the victims of the tsunami that struck Southeast Asia and East Africa in December 2004. They initially pledged just under 50-thousand dollars but were so moved by images of the tragedy that they quadrupled their donation.

1981-David Bowie ends his Broadway theatrical run in The Elephant Man.

1974-Bob Dylan and The Band launch their 39-date Planet Waves reunion tour in Chicago. Each night, both acts play solo sets and a joint set.

1972-Don McLean gets a gold record for “American Pie.”

1970-The Beatles record their last song. Paul, George and Ringo start work on George’s “I Me Mine” while John Lennon vacations with Yoko Ono in Denmark. Though “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” were later created for The Beatles Anthology, this is the final track completed while The Beatles existed.

1967-Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refuses to report for his military induction, beginning a five-year battle that would end with him being acquitted on draft evasion charges.

BIRTHDAYS

John Paul Jones (Baldwin) – 71 years old

The London session bassist, keyboardist and record producer — who played on Herman’s Hermits hits and Donovan‘s “Sunshine Superman” — joined Jimmy Page and Robert Plant to form Led Zeppelin. More recently he has worked solo and formed a band called Them Crooked Vultures with Foo Fighter Dave Grohl and Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme. Born 1946.

Stephen Stills – 72 years old

The singer and guitarist in Buffalo Springfield did even better teaming up, in various configurations, with David Crosby, Graham Nash and fellow BS alum Neil Young. His best-known solo hit is 1971’s “Love the One You’re With.” Born 1945.

Van Dyke Parks – 74 years old

Brian Wilson‘s lyricist and collaborator on the Smile album also played keyboards on records by The Byrds, Judy Collins and The Beach Boys (“Kokomo”). Since the mid-’70s, he’s concentrated on making his own records, arranging music and scoring movies, including The Two Jakes, Goin’ South and Popeye. Born 1943.

Sir George Martin – Died in 2016

His studio guidance made him indispensable to The Beatles as a recording group. In 1999, he joined them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He also produced Gerry & the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Rolf Harris, Billy J. Kramer and comedy records by Peter Sellers. In the ’70s, he produced hits for America, including “Tin Man,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair.” He died March 8th, 2016 at the age of 90. Born 1926.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield





