Sir Paul McCartney (right) and Ringo Starr. Sir Paul McCartney has hailed Ringo Starr as the "best drummer, best pal" while he congratulated his fellow Beatle on his knighthood. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Sir Paul McCartney tweeted congratulations to his Beatles partner Ringo Starr on learning that Ringo will join him as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

Yoko Ono took to Twitter saying “It’s about time!”

Dear Sir Ringo

I am very happy that you have received this honour from the Queen. It's about time! Huge congratulations! I am delighted for you and your family. It is an honour for everyone in The Beatles family and I love you very much.

love, hugs and kisses,

yoko x ✌️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncDjH2wllW — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 2, 2018

Ringo also rang in the new year with his tweet below wishing everybody more peace and love.