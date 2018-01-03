Filed Under:Paul Mccartney, ringo starr, yoko ono
Sir Paul McCartney (right) and Ringo Starr. Sir Paul McCartney has hailed Ringo Starr as the "best drummer, best pal" while he congratulated his fellow Beatle on his knighthood. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Sir Paul McCartney tweeted congratulations to his Beatles partner Ringo Starr on learning that Ringo will join him as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Yoko Ono took to Twitter saying “It’s about time!”

Ringo also rang in the new year with his tweet below wishing everybody more peace and love.

