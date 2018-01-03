Feb 21, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Team USA celebrates their silver medal in short track speed skating men's 5000m relay in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Iceberg Skating Palace. They are from left, J.R. Celski, Eduardo Alvarez, Chris Creveling, and Jordan Malone. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Winter Olympics kick off next month in PyeongChang, South Korea. From figure skating to alpine skiing, snowboarding to speed skating, it’s all happening throughout the month of February and you won’t want to miss it.

The Opening Ceremony will air on NBC on Friday, February 9 and the Closing Ceremony will air on Sunday, February 25. All sporting competitions will take place between the two dates.

Here is everything you need to know including how to watch and when to tune in.