The start of the new year always brings us all of these first new kids of the New Year stories, and HERE is one I bet tops them all for 2018 in South Carolina. A mom and dad are speeding down an interstate there on New Year’s night, soon to be early New Year’s morning and who’s on the roads at that hour of the night or morning? You’re local and state law enforcement. Who wound up as midwives and delivery doctors after what they thought was a holiday induced high speed chase.

There’s a cool deja vu like ending to this story too and thanks to WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina for this story.

New Year’s Day baby born in middle of I-26