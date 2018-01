Photo Credit: Katie Cole/CBS Radio

Bob Seger knows he wants to get back on stage when his health permits. He’d also like to do some writing. but isn’t certain if it will be a book or an album, or a “History”. He’s impressed with the way the Eagles presented their “History”, but doesn’t have the video archives to produce it.

Bob claims his 70’s videos are blurry. Speaking as one who was at almost every one of those shows, that’s how I remember them too.